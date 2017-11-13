Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller in cancer fight

Liam Miller played for several British clubs including Sunderland Credit: PA

Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller is fighting cancer. Fans and former team-mates have rallied round the 36-year-old after hearing the Irishman is going through a cancer battle. Irish international Noel Hunt tweeted:

Noel Hunt @Noelhunt20 Follow Such sad news about my old Room mate Liam Miller, Pray to God he pulls through this battle with Cancer, my thoughts… https://t.co/4o4SEGVqXU

Former clubs have also been sending their support to Liam and his family.

Manchester United @ManUtd Follow The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United go out to Liam Miller and his loved ones at this difficult time. https://t.co/CV2zT3xL6y

QPR FC @QPRFC Follow Our thoughts and prayers are with former #QPR loanee Liam Miller, who is battling cancer.  https://t.co/8GOm0SNS6P