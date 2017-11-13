- ITV Report
-
Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller in cancer fight
Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller is fighting cancer.
Fans and former team-mates have rallied round the 36-year-old after hearing the Irishman is going through a cancer battle.
Irish international Noel Hunt tweeted:
Former clubs have also been sending their support to Liam and his family.
Miller made 57 appearances for Sunderland between 2006 and 2009. His first Premier League goal came in the Wear-Tees derby against Middlesbrough.