Money for Down Syndrome charity stolen from County Durham home

10-month-old Luna Credit: Family photo/ Northumbria Police

The victim of a suspected burglary has spoken out about her anger and heartache after thieves stole an Audi and money raised in aid of a charity close to her heart.

32-year-old Beth Trenerry was at home with her 10-month-old daughter Luna, when there was a break in at her property on Redmire Drive in Consett at around 10.50pm on Thursday. (November 16).

It's believed entry was forced via patio doors and keys to her husband’s blue Audi S3 sports car were taken along with a purse containing hundreds of pounds.

When I realised what had happened and that they had been in the house I was shaken and could not sleep afterward.

My daughter has down’s syndrome and so the money was raised for Together 21, a support group and charity close to my heart. It made me feel angry.

It is heart wrenching.

Our plan was to hold a fundraising night and the money stolen was from ticket sales.

We may now have to cancel the event and we’d hoped to raise as much money as possible.

– Beth Trenerry

The victim has been left devastated by this theft and we hope to bring the culprits to justice.

We would urge anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at time, or has information in relation to this incident to contact Durham Constabulary

– Durham Constabulary