Money for Down Syndrome charity stolen from County Durham home

The victim of a suspected burglary has spoken out about her anger and heartache after thieves stole an Audi and money raised in aid of a charity close to her heart.

32-year-old Beth Trenerry was at home with her 10-month-old daughter Luna, when there was a break in at her property on Redmire Drive in Consett at around 10.50pm on Thursday. (November 16).

It's believed entry was forced via patio doors and keys to her husband’s blue Audi S3 sports car were taken along with a purse containing hundreds of pounds.