Man convicted of murdering partner's son 50 years ago

A man who swung his partner's toddler by the ankles and bashed his head against a fireplace, then lied about it for almost 50 years, has been convicted of murder.

David Dearlove was seen attacking 19-month-old Paul Booth in 1968 by the little boy's brother Peter, then aged just three, when he crept downstairs for a drink.

Paul died in hospital on the same night Peter witnessed him being attacked. He never regained consciousness after suffering a fractured skull and died within four hours.

A police inquiry was launched at the time after bruises and burns were found on Paul, but Dearlove was never prosecuted.

Dearlove, who had no previous convictions, broke up with Paul's mother a few years later in 1970. He moved to London and started a new life.

He married, had two daughters and is now a grandfather.

Everything changed in 2015, when Peter Booth (Paul's brother) saw a photo on Facebook of his little brother sitting on Dearlove's knee, and went to the police.