Man convicted of murdering partner's son 50 years ago
A man who swung his partner's toddler by the ankles and bashed his head against a fireplace, then lied about it for almost 50 years, has been convicted of murder.
David Dearlove was seen attacking 19-month-old Paul Booth in 1968 by the little boy's brother Peter, then aged just three, when he crept downstairs for a drink.
Paul died in hospital on the same night Peter witnessed him being attacked. He never regained consciousness after suffering a fractured skull and died within four hours.
A police inquiry was launched at the time after bruises and burns were found on Paul, but Dearlove was never prosecuted.
Dearlove, who had no previous convictions, broke up with Paul's mother a few years later in 1970. He moved to London and started a new life.
He married, had two daughters and is now a grandfather.
Everything changed in 2015, when Peter Booth (Paul's brother) saw a photo on Facebook of his little brother sitting on Dearlove's knee, and went to the police.
Dearlove was arrested at his home in Norfolk, and began being questioned in Middlesbrough.
The 71-year-old denied killing the toddler at the family home in Haverton Hill in Stockton all those years ago, telling a jury at Teesside Crown Court that the boy had suffered the fatal head injury by falling out of bed.
There was no visible reaction from the defendant when the guilty verdict was delivered today, but there were gasps from the public gallery where members of his family were sitting.
Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, told the court that a mandatory life sentence would follow, with a minimum jail term to be set.
But Tim Roberts QC, defending, said the judge should sentence on the basis there was no intention to kill.
He said: "We do submit that 50 years of blameless character since 1968 is a matter to which the court can, in these particular circumstances, attach considerable weight."
Mr Justice Males said he would sentence Dearlove, who was also convicted of three child cruelty charges, later today (December 1).