Police confirm Durham student died outside nightclub of head injuries

They were queuing to get in, my friend was in the queue.

"There was a metal barrier that they put at the front to stop people coming in.

"They stopped people at the front of the queue from coming in because it was so busy inside, but the people at the back didn't know and kept pushing and one of the barriers fell.

"The girl was stuck under it and people just piled up on top of her.

"My friend was pulling people off her but there were too many.

"He is in a bad way.

"He said there was a lot of blood.

"There were too many people and he couldn't get them off her. My friend said he knew she was not going to make it out alive."