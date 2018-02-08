Advertisement

Police confirm Durham student died outside nightclub of head injuries

The student was named as 20-year-old Olivia Burt. Credit: ITV News

Police have confirmed the death of a Durham student outside a nightclub was as a result of head injuries.

Durham Constabulary named the student as 20-year-old Olivia Burt from Hampshire.

They said a joint investigation with Durham City Council would look to establish the circumstances surrounding Mrs Burt's death outside the Missoula nightclub.

In a statement the nightclub said:

A full investigation has been launched, working with the Police and the company who provide our door staff, to fully understand what led to this terrible accident.

Until that is concluded we are unable to comment further. Our thoughts are with the young lady's family and friends.

– Missoula Spokesperson

She died in the vicinity of Missoula nightclub in Durham, following an incident at around 11:55pm on Wednesday 7, February.

The circumstances surrounding her death are unconfirmed at this time.

According to The Palatinate, Durham's Independent Student Newspaper, eyewitnesses reported that the female student was trapped under a fence as students pushed it over whilst queueing for entry into the club. The newspaper reports that a resuscitation attempt was made by a doorman, but to no avail.

Missoula is in the popular Walkergate area in the city centre, where there are a host of bars and restaurants.

A Durham University student who did not wish to be named said:

They were queuing to get in, my friend was in the queue.

"There was a metal barrier that they put at the front to stop people coming in.

"They stopped people at the front of the queue from coming in because it was so busy inside, but the people at the back didn't know and kept pushing and one of the barriers fell.

"The girl was stuck under it and people just piled up on top of her.

"My friend was pulling people off her but there were too many.

"He is in a bad way.

"He said there was a lot of blood.

"There were too many people and he couldn't get them off her. My friend said he knew she was not going to make it out alive."

– Eyewitness

Durham Police issued a statement on Thursday afternoon.

We were alerted to an incident in Walkergate, Durham at 11.53pm last night. A 20-year-old woman had suffered serious injuries in the vicinity of the Missoula night club.

Ambulance crews assisted by police officers attended to the casualty but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

Officers cordoned off the area, which was busy at the time, and an investigation was launched into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

The area remains cordoned off and police staff are liaising with university staff and students."

– Durham Police Spokesman

The North East Ambulance Service also issued a statement.

We received a call at 23.50 to reports of an incident outside Missoula in Durham City Centre in which someone had received a serious head injury.

CPR was in progress, we sent three resources including our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) as well as an officer. Sadly the patient died at the scene.

– North East Ambulance Service

In a statement, Owen Adams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Colleges and Student Experience at Durham University said:

We are extremely shocked and saddened by the death of a Durham University student in Durham City last night.

We are offering support to students and staff. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

We are unable to comment further on what is an ongoing Police investigation."

– Owen Adams, Pro-Vice Chancellor Colleges and Student Experience, Durham University
A Police cordon outside the Missoula nightclub in Durham Credit: ITV News