Police confirm Durham student died outside nightclub of head injuries
Police have confirmed the death of a Durham student outside a nightclub was as a result of head injuries.
Durham Constabulary named the student as 20-year-old Olivia Burt from Hampshire.
They said a joint investigation with Durham City Council would look to establish the circumstances surrounding Mrs Burt's death outside the Missoula nightclub.
In a statement the nightclub said:
She died in the vicinity of Missoula nightclub in Durham, following an incident at around 11:55pm on Wednesday 7, February.
The circumstances surrounding her death are unconfirmed at this time.
According to The Palatinate, Durham's Independent Student Newspaper, eyewitnesses reported that the female student was trapped under a fence as students pushed it over whilst queueing for entry into the club. The newspaper reports that a resuscitation attempt was made by a doorman, but to no avail.
Missoula is in the popular Walkergate area in the city centre, where there are a host of bars and restaurants.
A Durham University student who did not wish to be named said:
Durham Police issued a statement on Thursday afternoon.
The North East Ambulance Service also issued a statement.
In a statement, Owen Adams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Colleges and Student Experience at Durham University said: