Gareth Dack jailed for 33 years for Norma Bell's murder

Norma Bell murder: Man found guilty of killing the foster mum and setting her house on fire
Gareth Dack had denied strangling 79-year-old widow Norma at her Hartlepool home, but was found guilty after trial. Dack then set fire to her home.
A man who murdered a Hartlepool grandmother before setting her home on fire has been given a life sentence, with a minimum of 33 years in prison.
Gareth Dack, 33, strangled Norma Bell last April, stealing a television, phone and cash from her house to fund his cocaine habit.
She was 79 years old, and had been a foster carer to more than 50 children.
Dack was found guilty of murder and arson by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.
He was given a nine-year sentence for arson, to be served concurrently.
Judge Mrs Justice Whipple told him: "It must have been a truly terrifying ordeal for Norma Bell. You would have overpowered her with ease. You knelt on her and used extreme violence against her. You committed a terrible crime."
Norma Bell was described as a remarkable woman who had been a foster carer for 50 years, killed by small-time drug dealer Gareth Dack
The family of murdered Hartlepool woman Norma Bell have paid tribute to a much-loved mother-of-nine who had a heart as big as a lion.
Gareth Dack was found guilty of the murder of Mrs Bell, 79, and was also convicted of an arson attack on her home