Norma Bell murder: Man found guilty of killing the foster mum and setting her house on fire

Gareth Dack had denied strangling 79-year-old widow Norma at her Hartlepool home, but was found guilty after trial. Dack then set fire to her home.

Gareth Dack jailed for 33 years for Norma Bell's murder

A man who murdered a Hartlepool grandmother before setting her home on fire has been given a life sentence, with a minimum of 33 years in prison.

Gareth Dack, 33, strangled Norma Bell last April, stealing a television, phone and cash from her house to fund his cocaine habit.

She was 79 years old, and had been a foster carer to more than 50 children.

Gareth Dack used Mrs Bell's landline phone to call a sex chat-line, as she lay dying. Credit: Cleveland Police

Dack was found guilty of murder and arson by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.

He was given a nine-year sentence for arson, to be served concurrently.

Judge Mrs Justice Whipple told him: "It must have been a truly terrifying ordeal for Norma Bell. You would have overpowered her with ease. You knelt on her and used extreme violence against her. You committed a terrible crime."

Norma Bell Credit: Family photograph
