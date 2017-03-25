Coastguard confirms bodies found at bottom of cliffs

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency has confirmed that the bodies of two teenage boys, aged 17, were found at the bottom of cliffs at Saltburn, Teesside.

Cleveland Police said their officers were called just before 7pm on Friday evening to a report of a body at Huntcliff in Saltburn.

Officers and Coastguard colleagues attended the scene and found the bodies of two 17-year-old boys at the cliffs.

The Coastguards said the bodies were found at the bottom of cliffs, between the Ship Inn and a miniature railway line.

A spokesman told ITV News Tyne Tees that the teenagers had sustained serious injuries, and were winched from the scene by one of their helicopters.

It is not clear whether they had already been declared dead.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened.