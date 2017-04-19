Iain Wright MP will not seek re-election

North East MPs react to PM's snap election
The Prime Minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
The Prime Minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Iain Wright, Labour MP for Hartlepool, has announced he will not be seeking re-election.
In a tweet he said it had been 'an enormous privilege' to serve his home town.
I don't intend to stand for re-election to Parliament: https://t.co/LMwLH9L8t6
Here is the full transcript of Robert Peston's exclusive interview with the prime minister after she called for an early General Election.
Theresa May has told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston she is not "playing political games" after a walking holiday election U-turn.
Stockton North Labour MP, Alex Cunningham, has announced he is to stand in the snap general election.