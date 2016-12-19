Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Ambulance crews attend to injured after Berlin lorry crash

Injured people have been seen being taken away as ambulance crews attend to the scene of the lorry crash at a Christmas market in Berlin.

Fire, police and ambulance crews are attending to the scene of the evening crash in the German city. Credit: APTN
A man with a bloodied head was seen being taken away on a wheelchair. Credit: APTN
The annual Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church is a popular tourist event. Credit: APTN
