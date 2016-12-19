Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Berlin police probe if lorry crash was accident or attack

German police are investigating whether the deadly incident that saw a lorry plough into a crowd at a busy Christmas market in Berlin was an accident or an attack.

A Christmas tree was felled as the lorry crashed into the popular Christmas market. Credit: APTN
The Schwarzmuller lorry was seen with its windshield smashed outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Credit: APTN
Police have said nine people have died and many people left injured after the crash. Credit: APTN
  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story