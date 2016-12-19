Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Witness to Berlin tragedy: 'It wasn't an accident'

SKYPE_STV_BERLIN_WEB Play video

A Scottish tourist has described the moment he and his girlfriend fled from a lorry as it tore through a Christmas market in Berlin.

Thomas Butler had been in the city only a few hours when they decided to visit the market to do some Christmas shopping. Then Mr Butler caught sight of the lorry.

"Before we knew it the big lorry had turned a corner and I had it in my eye shot and we heard all this noise and all the people started running towards myself and my partner" he said.

"They were screaming so we assumed the worst, I grabbed [my girlfriend] and we just ran."

Mr Butler and his girlfriend escaped to the subway where they warned other people "don't go upstairs".

The police arrived on the scene "pretty quickly" said Mr Butler "they were saying to us it's a traffic accident and I was saying no I have seen the lorry it wasn't an accident".

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story