Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Donald Trump: 'Berlin events a terror attack'

Donald Trump branded events in Berlin a 'terror attack' Credit: Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump branded Monday's deadly event in Berlin a "terror attack".

Taking to Twitter, Trump said: "Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany - and it is only getting worse.

"The civilized world must change thinking!"

He also said, although not over Twitter, that "Islamist terrorists" slaughter Christians "as part of their global jihad".

German officials are yet to confirm whether they believe the crash was a deliberate attack or not.

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story