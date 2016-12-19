Donald Trump: 'Berlin events a terror attack'

US President-elect Donald Trump branded Monday's deadly event in Berlin a "terror attack".

Taking to Twitter, Trump said: "Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany - and it is only getting worse.

"The civilized world must change thinking!"

He also said, although not over Twitter, that "Islamist terrorists" slaughter Christians "as part of their global jihad".

German officials are yet to confirm whether they believe the crash was a deliberate attack or not.