Donald Trump wins Electoral College vote presidency

Donald Trump has surpassed 270 votes in the US Electoral College to formally win the presidency as expected.

The victory came despite thousands of anti-Trump protesters who converged on state capitols across the country.

Monday's vote ensures that the billionaire will become America's 45th president.

Reacting to his win, Mr Trump promised to "work hard to unite our country and be the president of all Americans".

The result will be officially announced on January 6 in a special joint session of Congress.