Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Driver arrested as co-driver dies in Berlin lorry crash

The crash scene has been cordoned off at the Christmas market in Berlin. Credit: Reuters

A driver suspected of ploughing a lorry into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin has been arrested while the vehicle's co-driver died at the scene.

Berlin police confirmed the arrest on their Twitter feed, which translates as:

A suspected person was arrested in the vicinity of #Breitscheidplatz. Whether it is the driver of the lorry is currently under consideration.

The passenger of the truck, which entered the #Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, was found dead at the scene.

– Berlin Police
