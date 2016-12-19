Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Facebook live video shows aftermath of Berlin lorry crash

Facebook live video hosted by German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost shows the aftermath of the lorry crash at a Berlin Christmas market.

The footage shows police attending the scene of the crash while people attend to what appears to be injured people lying on the ground.

