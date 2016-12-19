Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Facebook security check launched after Berlin lorry crash

The Facebook safety check enables users to locate their Facebook friends in the area. Credit: Facebook

Berlin police have encouraged people to use a Facebook safety check to learn if loved ones are safe after a lorry drove into a crowded Christmas market in the German city.

The safety check can be viewed here.

