Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

FCO responding to crash reports at popular tourist spot

The annual Christmas markets near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church are a popular tourist spot. Credit: Reuters

The Foreign Office is "urgently investigating" the lorry crash that has killed nine people and injured many more at Berlin's popular Christmas market.

We are urgently investigating reports of an incident near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin and are in close contact with local authorities.

– Foreign Office spokesman

The annual Christmas markets near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church are a popular attraction for visitors to the city.

Tourism websites promote the market in the centre of the city's western district as "worth a visit while shopping on Berlin's famous Kurfürstendamm".

The markets host around 100 stands and 70 fairground rides and offers German and Austrian delicacies along with mulled wine and other festive drinks.

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story