FCO responding to crash reports at popular tourist spot

The Foreign Office is "urgently investigating" the lorry crash that has killed nine people and injured many more at Berlin's popular Christmas market.

We are urgently investigating reports of an incident near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin and are in close contact with local authorities.

The annual Christmas markets near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church are a popular attraction for visitors to the city.

Tourism websites promote the market in the centre of the city's western district as "worth a visit while shopping on Berlin's famous Kurfürstendamm".

The markets host around 100 stands and 70 fairground rides and offers German and Austrian delicacies along with mulled wine and other festive drinks.