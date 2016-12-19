German minister: 'Evidence points to deliberate attack'

Evidence from Berlin suggests Monday's deadly lorry crash might have been a deliberate attack, according to Germany's interior minister.

Refraining from using the word "attack", Thomas de Maiziere said while circumstances remain unclear, many things pointed to the crash being intentional.

"We don't yet have anything conclusive regarding the circumstances and the course of events," de Maiziere said.

"I don't want to use the word 'attack' yet although a lot points to that."