Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
German minister: 'Evidence points to deliberate attack'

Thomas de Maiziere said much of the evidence pointed to an attack Credit: Reuters

Evidence from Berlin suggests Monday's deadly lorry crash might have been a deliberate attack, according to Germany's interior minister.

Refraining from using the word "attack", Thomas de Maiziere said while circumstances remain unclear, many things pointed to the crash being intentional.

"We don't yet have anything conclusive regarding the circumstances and the course of events," de Maiziere said.

"I don't want to use the word 'attack' yet although a lot points to that."

