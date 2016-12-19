Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin police investigating if lorry was used as weapon

Berlin police are investigating if a lorry was used to deliberately plough through a crowd at the city's popular Christmas market.

Nine people were killed and more than 50 injured - some critically - in the carnage outside the German city's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports on the crash that has hallmarks of July's terror attack in Nice as investigators work to determine if tonight's incident was also an act of terrorism.

