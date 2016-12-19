Berlin police investigating if lorry was used as weapon

Berlin police are investigating if a lorry was used to deliberately plough through a crowd at the city's popular Christmas market.

Nine people were killed and more than 50 injured - some critically - in the carnage outside the German city's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports on the crash that has hallmarks of July's terror attack in Nice as investigators work to determine if tonight's incident was also an act of terrorism.