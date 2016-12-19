Merkel briefed on deadly lorry crash at Berlin market

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance
A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.
- Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
- Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
- So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
- An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
- Six of the victims are German
- The market where the attack happened has now reopened