Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Merkel briefed on deadly lorry crash at Berlin market

Angela Merkel earlier attended an event in Berlin to mark the international day of migrants. Credit: Reuters

German chancellor Angela Merkel is being briefed on the deadly lorry crash at Berlin's main Christmas market.

Germany's interior minister and the city's mayor are updating Mrs Merkel on the situation, a government spokesman confirmed.

Police have confirmed nine people have been killed and many injured after the lorry ploughed into the crowd.

Police and emergency workers are working at the site of the crash on Breitscheidplatz square. Credit: Reuters
