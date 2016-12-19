Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Minister: Motivation for Berlin lorry crash still unclear

The scene of the lorry crash has been cordoned off outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Credit: Reuters

The motivations for the lorry crash at Berlin's Christmas market remains unclear, the Berlin regional interior minister has said.

Andreas Geisel said the authorities still cannot confirm if the incident which left nine dead was an accident or deliberate attack.

Police said there were no indication of other dangers in the city following the crash near the Breitscheidplatz public square.

