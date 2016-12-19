Unions showing 'shared contempt for ordinary people'

Amid of wave of pre-Christmas strikes, Downing Street has accused trade unions involved of showing "shared contempt" for the people whose lives are being disrupted.

A strike by Post Office workers closed about 50 High Street branches on Monday, while action by Southern Railway staff continues.

Asked whether Prime Minister Theresa May suspected the industrial action may be co-ordinated, a spokesman said: "There are a number of strikes across different sectors for a number of different reasons.

"If these strikes share one think in common, it is a shared contempt for ordinary people trying to go about their ordinary lives.

"Their actions are clearly designed to bring maximum damage and disruption during the festive period. But the motivation for the timing of those strikes is an issue for them.

"What our focus has got to be on is the people who are suffering, and how we can encourage all parties to get around the negotiating table and bring these disruptions to an end."