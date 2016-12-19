Passenger killed in Berlin lorry crash confirmed as Polish

The passenger killed when a lorry crashed into Berlin's Christmas market was Polish, German police have confirmed.

The nationality of the suspected driver, who has been arrested, remains unclear, a spokesperson said, adding that the vehicle bore a Polish license plate.

The Polish owner of the lorry has told a German TV news station his cousin was driving the lorry to Berlin and he feared his vehicle may have been hijacked.

Ariel Zurawki told Germany's TVN24 he spoke to his cousin around noon and he told him he was in Berlin and scheduled to unload on Tuesday morning.

"They must have done something to my driver," he said.