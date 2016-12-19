Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Passenger killed in Berlin lorry crash confirmed as Polish

The Christmas market decorations could be seen embedded in the windscreen of the Polish-owned lorry. Credit: Reuters

The passenger killed when a lorry crashed into Berlin's Christmas market was Polish, German police have confirmed.

The nationality of the suspected driver, who has been arrested, remains unclear, a spokesperson said, adding that the vehicle bore a Polish license plate.

The Polish owner of the lorry has told a German TV news station his cousin was driving the lorry to Berlin and he feared his vehicle may have been hijacked.

Ariel Zurawki told Germany's TVN24 he spoke to his cousin around noon and he told him he was in Berlin and scheduled to unload on Tuesday morning.

"They must have done something to my driver," he said.

