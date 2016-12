Vladimir Putin has called for security to be stepped up in all Russian embassies around the world.

The Russian says he wants to know who "directed the killer's hand" in the attack.

Mr Putin added Russian police will travel to Turkey to investigate the killing as he calls for guarantees from Turkey over the safety of Russian diplomats.

President Putin added that the killing was a provocation to try and spoil ties between Russia and Turkey, and derail Moscow's attempts to find, with Iran and Turkey, a solution for the Syria crisis.

"A crime has been committed and it was without doubt a provocation aimed at spoiling the normalisation of Russo-Turkish relations and spoiling the Syrian peace process which is being actively pushed by Russia, Turkey, Iran and others," President Putin said.

He continued: "There can only be one response - stepping up the fight against terrorism. The bandits will feel this happening."