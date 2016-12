Tensions between Russia and Turkey have been increasing in recent weeks as the two countries back the opposing sides in Syria's civil war.

Russian-backed Syrian forces have stepped up their campaign to regain rebel-held parts of eastern Aleppo in recent days, triggering a stream of refugees into Turkey.

However, last week Turkish and Russian diplomats brokered an agreement in Ankara to evacuate Syrians from Aleppo, after months of Syrian and Russian aerial bombardment.

On Sunday, protests took place in Turkey over Russian support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A senior Russian Parliamentarian said talks between Russia, Turkey and Iran on the future of Syria will still take place in Moscow on Tuesday despite the killing.

Russia and Iran have backed Syrian Government forces, while Turkey has backed the rebels.