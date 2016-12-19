Advertisement

  1. National

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

View all 146 updates ›

UN set to monitor evacuations from eastern Aleppo

The UN Security Council. Credit: APTN

The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to "carry out adequate, neutral monitoring and direct observation" of the evacuations in eastern Aleppo.

The 15-member council demanded all parties in the conflict to provide UN officials and others with a "safe, immediate and unimpeded access" to those who remain in the Syrian city.

Since midnight, some 4,500 people have left the besieged rebel-held enclave of the city to surrounding villages.

  1. Read more
  2. 146 updates
Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

More on this story