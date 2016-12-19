Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Witness: 'It was going at 40mph, it wasn't an accident'

A woman has told ITV News about the moment she witnessed a lorry plough through a Christmas market in Berlin.

Emma Rushton from Warwickshire was sitting in the market with a friend when the tragedy happened.

Describing the moment she saw the vehicle Emma said "it was going through at around 40 mph".

When asked if she believed it looked like it could have been an accident Emma said there was no way it could have "just veered off" the road.

"It wasn't an accident, there is no way it could have been there just by veering off the roads and it showed no signs of slowing down at all", she said.

Emma said after the lorry had driven through the market they saw people "holding their heads, there were pools of blood on the floor and there were people in the recovery position".

