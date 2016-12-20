Advertisement

Pre-Christmas strikes move into second day

A wave of strikes by thousands of workers, hitting the rail, post and airline industries in the run-up to Christmas, are taking place for the second day.

A strike at Crown post offices closed about 50 High Street branches on Monday, while action by Southern Railway staff continues.

A series of disputes have flared over issues including jobs, pay, pensions and safety involving some of the country's biggest trade unions.

British Airways have said it plans to run a full service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite the impending strike by cabin crews.

Airport staff call off planned pre-Christmas strike action

The check-in desk at Heathrow airport had been due to be affected by the strike action. Credit: PA

A planned 48-hour pay strike that was due to cause major Christmas travel disruption at the UK’s airports has been called off.

More than 1,500 check-in staff, baggage handlers and cargo crew across 18 airports were due to strike on 23 and 24 December in a dispute with Swissport.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey confirmed the strike had been cancelled after an improved pay offer from Swissport.

Talks are continuing to try to avert strikes by British Airways cabin crew but Mr McCluskey said progress was "painfully slow".

