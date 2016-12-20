Airport staff call off planned pre-Christmas strike action

Pre-Christmas strikes move into second day

A wave of strikes by thousands of workers, hitting the rail, post and airline industries in the run-up to Christmas, are taking place for the second day.

A strike at Crown post offices closed about 50 High Street branches on Monday, while action by Southern Railway staff continues.

A series of disputes have flared over issues including jobs, pay, pensions and safety involving some of the country's biggest trade unions.

British Airways have said it plans to run a full service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite the impending strike by cabin crews.