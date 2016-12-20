Advertisement

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

Aleppo evacuation will be complete in 'two days'

Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from Aleppo Credit: Reuters

The evacuations of the remaining civilians in Aleppo will be complete in a maximum of two days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed.

Speaking at a news conference, the minister said that Russia, Iran and Turkey had used their influence to make the evacuation happen.

It comes as the United Nations increases its presence in the Syrian city to monitor and observe the evacuations.

