Angela Merkel: The country is united in mourning

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is "disappointed, shocked and very sad" by the Berlin Christmas market attack.

She told a news conference the country is united in mourning and described the incident as a "terrible" deed - "particularly sickening" if the perpetrator was living in Germany as a refugee.

"I know it would be especially hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that [the] person who committed this act was someone who sought protection and asylum".

Mrs Merkel said the government "assumed" it was a terror attack and the perpetrator would be punished with the full force of the law.

"There is much we still do not know with sufficient certainty but we must, as things stand now, assume it was a terrorist attack.

"We will find the strength to continue living life as we want to live it in Germany - in freedom, openness and together", she added.