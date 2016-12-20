Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Angela Merkel: The country is united in mourning

Angela Merkel speaks to the media on Tuesday. Credit: EBU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is "disappointed, shocked and very sad" by the Berlin Christmas market attack.

She told a news conference the country is united in mourning and described the incident as a "terrible" deed - "particularly sickening" if the perpetrator was living in Germany as a refugee.

"I know it would be especially hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that [the] person who committed this act was someone who sought protection and asylum".

Mrs Merkel said the government "assumed" it was a terror attack and the perpetrator would be punished with the full force of the law.

"There is much we still do not know with sufficient certainty but we must, as things stand now, assume it was a terrorist attack.

"We will find the strength to continue living life as we want to live it in Germany - in freedom, openness and together", she added.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story