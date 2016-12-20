Berlin attack: Search for clues 'where truck was parked'

German police investigating the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market have been searching for clues near a canal where the truck used in the atrocity was reported to have been parked.

The location, in an industrial area in central Berlin, was apparently provided to the police by the company which owned the truck.

At least 12 people were killed and almost 50 injured when the truck ploughed through a crowd at Breitscheidplatz square in the west of the city on Monday.