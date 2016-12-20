Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin attack: Search for clues 'where truck was parked'

Police combing the bank of a canal under floodlights on Tuesday evening. Credit: APTN

German police investigating the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market have been searching for clues near a canal where the truck used in the atrocity was reported to have been parked.

The location, in an industrial area in central Berlin, was apparently provided to the police by the company which owned the truck.

At least 12 people were killed and almost 50 injured when the truck ploughed through a crowd at Breitscheidplatz square in the west of the city on Monday.

The search for clues goes on by police investigating the deadly attack. Credit: APTN
