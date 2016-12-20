Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 85 updates ›

Berlin attack timeline: Was hijacker learning to drive lorry?

Berlintimeline Play video

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo describes the timeline of events that led to the lorry attack on Berlin's Christmas market.

GPS data has shown the engine of the lorry used in the attack was started three times during the afternoon, as if someone was practising how to drive.

  1. Read more
  2. 85 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story