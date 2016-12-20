Berlin lorry attack perpetrator 'could still be at large'

German police believe the suspect arrested after Monday's attack at a Christmas market is not the perpetrator, according to a national newspaper.

Die Welt, citing security sources, said the 23-year-old, reportedly from Pakistan, did not drive the vehicle that killed 12 people and injured 48 others.

The newspaper claim the actual suspect is still at large, has a weapon, and can still do further damage.

A senior police chief told the paper: "We have the wrong man, and therefore a new situation. The true perpetrator is still armed, at large and can cause fresh damage."

Meanwhile Berlin's police chief told a news conference they are not certain they have detained the correct suspect over the attack.