Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin lorry attack perpetrator 'could still be at large'

A policeman watches the truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market. Credit: Reuters

German police believe the suspect arrested after Monday's attack at a Christmas market is not the perpetrator, according to a national newspaper.

Die Welt, citing security sources, said the 23-year-old, reportedly from Pakistan, did not drive the vehicle that killed 12 people and injured 48 others.

The newspaper claim the actual suspect is still at large, has a weapon, and can still do further damage.

A senior police chief told the paper: "We have the wrong man, and therefore a new situation. The true perpetrator is still armed, at large and can cause fresh damage."

Meanwhile Berlin's police chief told a news conference they are not certain they have detained the correct suspect over the attack.

