Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin lorry attack: What we know so far

A truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market taking place outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening was deliberately crashed in a suspected terrorist attack, police said.

Here's everything we know so far:

  • Twelve people died and 48 were injured, 30 of them seriously
  • Six Germans were among the dead
  • The truck ploughed through a crowd at Breitscheidplatz square in the west of Berlin
  • Berlin police said the incident was intentional and a suspected terrorist act
  • A Pakistani refugee arrested near the scene has been released by authorities
  • Authorities said they did not have enough evidence to pursue the case against the suspect
  • The 23-year-old, who entered Germany in February, was reportedly known to police for minor offences
  • He denied involvement and officials have said they are unclear if he was the driver
  • A passenger in the lorry, named by his cousin as 37-year-old Polish national Lukasz Urban, was found shot dead on the passenger seat
  • Police have yet to find the weapon
