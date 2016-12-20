Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin lorry crash death toll rises to 12

The death toll from the deadly lorry crash now stands at 12 Credit: Reuters

The death toll from the deadly Berlin lorry crash has risen to 12.

Initially nine people were known to have died, but this figure has now been raised by German police.

A total of 48 people have been taken to hospital injured, a number of them critically.

