Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Berlin lorry deaths: Putin sends condolences to Germany

Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to Germany after a lorry drove into a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 people and injuring 48.

He called the incident "shocking" in a statement on the Kremlin's website.

"This crime against peaceful civilians is shocking in its savage cynicism," Putin wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck.

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story