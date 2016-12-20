Berlin police storm airport hangar housing refugees

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said the police operation targeted Tempelhof airport - a former military airport in the south of Berlin - a day after 12 people were killed in a suspected terrorist attack on a Christmas market in the city.

Police in Berlin have stormed a hanger housing refugees.

Details about Berlin police operation emerging in German media. Officers stormed a hangar at Tempelhof Airport housing refugees this morning

Up to 250 police officers were involved in the operation.

Four men in their late 20s were questioned by police, but nobody was arrested.