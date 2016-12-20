Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin police storm airport hangar housing refugees

Police in Berlin have stormed a hanger housing refugees.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said the police operation targeted Tempelhof airport - a former military airport in the south of Berlin - a day after 12 people were killed in a suspected terrorist attack on a Christmas market in the city.

Up to 250 police officers were involved in the operation.

Four men in their late 20s were questioned by police, but nobody was arrested.

