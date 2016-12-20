Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Berlin 'terror suspect already known to police'

Police secure the area around the site of the truck crash. Credit: Reuters

A "suspicious person" arrested shortly after the Berlin truck crash is allegedly already known to police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is believed to have driven the lorry into the crowded square.

According to broadcaster rbb, the arrested person came from Pakistan or Afghanistan and entered Germany via Passau - a city on the Austrian border.

The suspect is allegedly already known to police for minor offences.

  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story