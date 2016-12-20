Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Berlin's Muslim Ahmadi issue strong message at vigil

A group of men wore t-shirts reading 'love for all, hate for none' at the vigil in Berlin. Credit: GMB/Richard Gaisford

Members of Berlin's Muslim Ahmadi community have sent out a message at the city's vigil for victims of the Christmas market attack, wearing t-shirts reading: "Love for all, hate for none."

Good Morning Britain's Chief Correspondent Richard Gaisford tweeted an image of a group of men with the slogan emblazoned on their tops.

The so-called Islamic State earlier claimed responsibility for the killings as the hunt continues for the perpetrator of the attack.

