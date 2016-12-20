Crispin Blunt: We're defending our Western values

Crispin Blunt, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has called for a "calm and measured" response to the the Berlin truck crash - which he described as an "attack on anyone".

The Conservative MP told Good Morning Britain: "The response has got to be calm and measured and understanding what we're dealing with.

"We're defending our Western liberal values - that's what's under assault from these extremists [who have a] vile interpretation of their religion which means they think it's right to kill in the name of their religion.

"This wasn't an attack on Christians, it could have been an attack on anyone attending that Christmas market - people of different faiths or no faith whatsoever."