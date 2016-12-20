Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Crispin Blunt: We're defending our Western values

Play video

Crispin Blunt, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has called for a "calm and measured" response to the the Berlin truck crash - which he described as an "attack on anyone".

The Conservative MP told Good Morning Britain: "The response has got to be calm and measured and understanding what we're dealing with.

"We're defending our Western liberal values - that's what's under assault from these extremists [who have a] vile interpretation of their religion which means they think it's right to kill in the name of their religion.

"This wasn't an attack on Christians, it could have been an attack on anyone attending that Christmas market - people of different faiths or no faith whatsoever."

