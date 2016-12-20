Extra armed police to patrol Berlin Christmas markets

Armed police will patrol the bigger Christmas markets in Berlin after the lorry attack that killed 12, the city's Police Chief has said.

Concrete barriers will also be erected at the entrances to big markets, Klaus Kandt told a press conference.

He said the Federal Criminal office had issued a warning in November about an increased threat of attack from Islamic fundamentalists, stating Christmas markets were a particular target.

"The worst has happened," Mr Kandt said.

He praised the police and emergency services for their quick response.

Mr Kandt said: "Around 550 police were brought into action and did what needed to be done to secure the place.

"We have already arrested one suspect. If there are further suspects we will do everything we can to track them down."

Berliners were urged to "keep a cool head" and not change the way they live.

The Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, said the incident was an "attack on our freedom".

Mr Müller said the solidarity that had been shown to Berlin from other cities proved "democracy can defend itself".