Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Eyewitness helps arrest Berlin Christmas market 'attacker'

Policemen are seen in front of the truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market. Credit: Reuters

Police in Germany managed to locate the suspect of the Berlin Christmas market 'attack' after a member of the public allegedly chased after him.

German newspaper Die Welt said the suspect jumped out of the cab and ran down the street towards Tiergarten - a large park in the city - but a passerby, who wants to remain anonymous, reportedly followed him before calling the police.

