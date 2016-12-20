Advertisement

  1. National

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
View all 86 updates ›

Floral tributes and candles at Berlin lorry crash scene

Floral tributes have appeared near the scene Credit: Reuters

Floral tributes have begun to be laid at the site of the Berlin lorry crash.

Twelve people were killed when the vehicle careered into a Christmas market late on Monday.

Candles and flower tributes appeared near the crash site in the early hours of Tuesday.

Candles have also been lit Credit: Reuters
  1. Read more
  2. 86 updates
Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

More on this story