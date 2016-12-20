Foreign Secretary: Threat posed from terrorism is very real

The Foreign Secretary has said Monday's attacks in Ankara and Berlin has shown the threat posed from terrorism is "very real."

Mr Johnson described the attack on the Berlin Christmas market as "appalling" and said he was talking to his German counterparts "to see what help we can offer".

In regard to the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey in Ankara, he expressed his "absolute outrage that an innocent public servant - in the course of his duties - should be killed in a cowardly and despicable way".

He said: "It's very important to stress our security services and our intelligence agencies do an extraordinary job of keeping us safe.

"You can never be complacent. The risk is very real, and that is why it's so important for us to collaborate - as we do with our German friends, with our Turkish friends, and of course with the Russians as well."