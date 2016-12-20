Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Germany 'needs to prepare for copycat attacks'

German officials inspect the damage caused by the Berlin lorry attack. Credit: PA

Police in Germany have said they are treating the Christmas market attack as an act of terrorism, but there has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Germany's chief public prosecutor, Dr Peter Frank, also reiterated previous concerns that a suspect arrested shortly after the attack might not have driven the truck into the crowded market.

He said the man in custody "may not have been the perpetrator or belong to the group of perpetrators."

Meanwhile the head of Germany's BKA federal police has said the country should be prepared to face significant further attacks.

