Germany 'needs to prepare for copycat attacks'

Police in Germany have said they are treating the Christmas market attack as an act of terrorism, but there has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Germany's chief public prosecutor, Dr Peter Frank, also reiterated previous concerns that a suspect arrested shortly after the attack might not have driven the truck into the crowded market.

He said the man in custody "may not have been the perpetrator or belong to the group of perpetrators."

Meanwhile the head of Germany's BKA federal police has said the country should be prepared to face significant further attacks.