Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
How will Berlin attack impact on Merkel's asylum policy?

ITV News at Ten Presenter Tom Bradby examines where Angela Merkel's asylum policy stands in the confusing aftermath of the Berlin lorry attack.

The arrest of an asylum seeker, who has since been released, after Monday's attack led to demands for a crackdown on immigration.

The German Chancellor said she would find it personally hard to take if the attacker was an asylum seeker who sought refuge in Germany.

