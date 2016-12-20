Advertisement

Aleppo evacuation operation 'in last stages'

The evacuation of civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo is in its "last stages," the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

Around 34,000 people have been evacuated in the week-long rescue operation.

Over 4,000 rebel fighters left between Wednesday and Thursday to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per an agreement reached with the government.

Thousands are expected to be evacuated as the rescue operation continues throughout Friday, a Red Cross spokeswoman said.

Humanitarian workers resume Aleppo evacuation

Red Crescent members hold hands while rebel fighters and civilians wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo Credit: Reuters

The evacuation of thousands of people remaining in Aleppo resumed this morning.

All sides of the conflict gave renewed security guarantees to the humanitarian organisation Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross as they help with the evacuation.

The evacuation from Eastern Aleppo City will likely take several more days to complete.

Over 15,000 peoplehave so far been able to leave Eastern Aleppo City for rural areas in Aleppo and Idlib.

