Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Hunt continues for lorry hijacker in Berlin market attack

BerlinhuntKachroo Play video

Police are continuing to hunt for the driver of the lorry which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin after releasing the initial suspect due to a lack of evidence.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports from Berlin on an investigation which has clouded as the rubble at the site was cleared.

