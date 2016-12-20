Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Impromptu concert held as candles laid at Berlin attack site

Candles flicker in the darkness of Berlin's evening less than 24 hours after the attack at Breitscheidplatz square. Credit: ITV News/Sally Lockwood

An impromptu concert is being held at the site of the lorry attack at Berlin's Christmas markets in tribute to the victims.

ITV News reporter Sally Lockwood tweeted an image of people gathered by flowers and candles at the Breitscheidplatz square.

The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at the centre of the markets is being guarded behind fencing while the vigil is being held.

Armed police surround the church at the heart of the Christmas market where the vigil is being held. Credit: ITV News/Sally Lockwood
