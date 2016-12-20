Advertisement

Berlin suspect with multiple aliases had been under surveillance

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

  • Tunisian Anis Amri is being hunted and a reward has been offered for his arrest
  • Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months this year and is known to have up to six aliases
  • So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings
  • An Israeli woman, Dalia Elyakim, and Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo are among the dead
  • Six of the victims are German
  • The market where the attack happened has now reopened
Islamic State claims responsibility for Berlin lorry attack

The lorry was driven into crowds at Berlin's Christmas markets on Monday evening. Credit: Reuters

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the lorry attack on Berlin's Christmas markets, which killed 12 and injured dozens.

The terror group issued a statement through its Amaq news agency, saying the attacker was an IS soldier.

The executor of the operation ... in Berlin is a soldier of the Islamic State and he executed the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition countries.

– So-called Islamic State

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said the unsubstantiated statement should be taken seriously.

