Turkish police have detained a man who fired shots outside the US embassy in Ankara just hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated.

The man took out a pump action shotgun he hid in his coat and fired around eight shots in the air, police said.

No one was hurt as the embassy's security guards overpowered the gunman.

The US embassy is located just across the street from the art gallery where Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov was shot and killed as he gave a speech on Monday night.

Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas, who was later shot and killed by police, has been named as the gunman.

Altinas is said to have shouted "don't forget Aleppo" during the attack, appearing to condemn Russia's military role in Syria.